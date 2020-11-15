Hugh Isola
June 16, 1932 - November 3, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto, CA
Hugh Isola died peacefully at his home with his family on November 3, 2020, as a result of complications from kidney failure.
Hugh's life fulfilled what he called the American Dream. Born in San Francisco to immigrants Ugo Louis Isola and Dena (Pellegri) Isola, he grew up as their only child speaking both English and Italian. His father, an iron worker and truck driver, moved the family to Stockton where Hugh was adored by a larger Italian community while he also excelled in scholastics. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1950 where he played baseball and basketball and was student body president.
Hugh then attended Santa Clara University on the GI Bill where he met many of his life-long friends. Upon graduation in 1954, Hugh served as an officer in the United States Army and was stationed outside of Nuremberg, Germany. Following the end of his military service, Hugh returned to San Francisco where he worked in finance for Wells Fargo Bank.
It was during his time in San Francisco that he met the love of his life, Mary Lou (Kelly), and started a romance that would become a 60-year marriage.
In the midst of courting Mary Lou, Hugh decided to attend law school, and graduated from University of San Francisco School of Law in 1961. Hugh's early legal career was diverse, with stints in private practice in San Jose and in-house counsel in the real estate investment division of Kaiser Aetna in Oakland. In 1978, Hugh took his legal talents back to San Jose when he joined Berliner Cohen & Biagini as a partner in the real estate department. Hugh became managing partner of Berliner Cohen and remained with the firm until his retirement in 2012. He was proud to have participated in many development projects in Santa Clara County, including the much lauded revitalization of downtown San Jose. Many of his clients were also friends, and all of his clients respected Hugh's legal advice and abilities. Among other clients, Hugh maintained a long-standing relationship with Ponderosa Homes and served on its Board of Directors.
Hugh and Mary Lou raised their three boys (David, Peter, and Mark) in Campbell from 1965 to 1972 and Lafayette from 1972 to 1987, before moving to Palo Alto where they have lived for the past 33 years. Despite enduring the one-hour commute between Lafayette and San Jose (always in the Mercedes diesel), Hugh still found time to coach and guide the boys in youth sports and other activities.
Later, Hugh loved to spend time with his grandchildren Gillian, Jake, Megan, and Joe for whom "Nonno" was always good for a laugh and a secretive slipping of cash.
Outside of practicing law and being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Hugh actively gave of his time to many charitable causes. He was a board member for Catholic Charities, served on the Board of Regents at Santa Clara University, and started a camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes. Hugh was honored in 2003 for his charitable endeavors by receiving the prestigious Saint Thomas More Society Award, which was presented during a Red Mass at the Santa Clara University Mission Church.
Hugh loved to travel (especially to Italy and Hawaii), play golf, and spend time with his family and friends enjoying good food and lively discussions. Often claiming to be one of the luckiest men in the world, Hugh died full of love and with few regrets.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hugh's memory to Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County (catholiccharitiessscc.org
) or the American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
). View the online memorial for Hugh Isola