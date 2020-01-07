|
Ian Cole Fernandes
November 13, 2002-December 20,2019
Resident of San Jose
Ian Cole Fernandes was born on November 13, 2002 in San Jose, CA to Sara Anderson & Nelson Fernandes. Ian earned his wings and was called back to heaven on December 20, 2019 at the age of 17 yrs. old. He is survived by his parents Sara & Nelson, his half brother Mason Maxted, half sister Adrianna, Maternal Grandparents Kimberly & Harry Yamashita, Jerry Anderson, his Paternal Grandparents, Great Grandmothers Jane Berry and Joyce Anderson as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ian was an Honor Roll Student and Senior at Boyton High School and was excited to be graduating in June 2020. He was looking forward to the possibilities in life and had so much potential to share. You will be forever missed and always in our hearts. We love you! Rest in Paradise.
Services will be held at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary located at 466 N. Winchester Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050
Viewing Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm; Funeral Service Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am. Immediately following the funeral a reception (light lunch) will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 925 Cera Dr., San Jose, CA 95129
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 7, 2020