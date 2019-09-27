|
|
Ian Thomson
Resident of Palo Alto
Long time Palo Alto resident and businessman Ian Thomson passed away in his sleep on September 10th 2019. Ian was born in Ilford, UK., December 18, 1929, although his parents (also English) were ex patriots and lived abroad. Ian's childhood included time in Spain, but it was his beloved Belize, that he called home, which was British Honduras during his tenure. He grew up in the tropics, sailing as boy, thriving in a culturally diverse community and very proud of his Jesuit education. He also decided to become sailor at an early age and was sent to "The Thames Nautical Training College" outside of London where he graduated as a merchant seaman. Ian achieved 2nd mate sailing as an officer for the Blue Funnel Line throughout the world on the maritime merchant trade routes.
Circumstance brought him back to Belize and he ended up taking a position with the United Fruit Co. in Honduras C.A., where he met his wife Olga. They chose to immigrate to Evanston, Ill., where Ian pursued an education in what was the nascent field of data processing and accounting. After earning his CPA, he became a partner in a Chicago accounting practice.
In the 60's Ian and Olga had the opportunity relocate to a warmer climate in Palo Alto, CA. Ian practiced accounting with large firms until he left to form his own practice in downtown Palo Alto where he participated along with his partners and clients in what became Silicon Valley. Ian generously contributed his time talent and resources to better his community and to help others succeed.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Olga Thomson; son Mark Thomson; sisters Esther Heslop, Kay Grubb, Diana Dykes and many beloved family members and friends.
View the online memorial for Ian Thomson
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 27, 2019