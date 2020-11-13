1/1
Ian Webb
1938 - 2020
Ian Webb
1938 - 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Ian Webb passed away November 7. He was born in 1938 and lived in Santa Barbara for much of his early life. Ian had a BA in Physics from UCSB, an MS in Electrical Engineering from Northwestern University, and a PhD from UCLA. He married Louise in 1962, and they have a daughter, Patty, and two adult grandchildren. Ian worked as an Engineer/Scientist, before embarking on a teaching career at West Valley College in Saratoga. He was a respected teacher of electronics and retired as Director of Technology, after developing the first computer lab there. Ian loved all technology and was an early user of computers, which he taught himself to program. He was also good at electrical, plumbing and carpentry work and enthusiastically shared these skills. Ian resided at Cedar Creek Care Center in Los Gatos for the last 2 years and was cared for by a loving staff. Family will gather at a future date at the cabin his father built (with 8 year old Ian's help), where Ian spent most childhood summers.


View the online memorial for Ian Webb

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
