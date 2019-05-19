Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Lucy's Church
Campbell, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Ida Collins
April 24, 1927 - May 14, 2019
San Jose, CA
Ida Collins passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age of 92. Ida was born to the late Frank and Paula Cappozzo in Waukesha, WI. She married her loving husband, Harry, in 1961 in San Francisco, CA. They later moved to Campbell, CA where they lived for 44 years before moving to an independent living community in San Jose.
Ida is survived by her loving husband, Harry; her daughter, Paula Gallagher of San Jose; and her son, Michael Collins (Linda Fama) of Alexandria, VA; and grandchildren, Matthew and Nolan Gallagher of San Jose, and Jonathon Collins of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Her generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, May 20th from 4pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Darling Fischer, 615 N Santa Cruz Av, Los Gatos. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21st at 11am at St Lucy's Church, Campbell. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park with a reception after at St Lucy's Parish Activity Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ida's memory to the


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019
