Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
1936 - 2020
Ignacio Corrales Obituary
Ignacio Corrales
Dec. 25, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
On Jan. 3, Ignacio "Nacho" J. Corrales, beloved husband, father, & grandfather, took his final breath at 83 years at his home in Saratoga. Preceded in death by his wife Connie Corrales, Ignacio is survived by his six daughters, their six husbands, & his seven grandchildren. Born and raised in Mountain View, Ignacio was united in marriage to his wife on Sept. 7, 1968. Together they raised six daughters. Ignacio found his passion as an electrician at an early age. He was a member of the IBEW Local 332 Union for 57 years. Rosary service will be held on Wed., Jan. 15, at 7pm, at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary. Funeral service will be held on Thurs., Jan. 16, from 11am-12pm, at Sacred Heart Church in Saratoga. Burial will follow funeral, from 12:30-1pm, at the Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. Reception will follow burial at 1:30pm, at the Sacred Heart Parish Center (13716 Saratoga Ave).


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
