1/2
Ignatius Di Cristina
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ignatius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ignatius Di Cristina
Nov. 20, 1931-Oct. 5, 2020
San Jose
Ignatius passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020, he was 88 years old. He leaves behind his son, Michael Di Cristina his partner Michelle, daughter Julee Dias her husband Benjamin, son Christopher Di Cristina, and grandchildren: Adam Karsner, Gina Di Cristina, Bianca Di Cristina and Randy Dias, Honorable mention to, Mark Keeth. Ignatius was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
Memorial Service will be held at Lima Family Erickson located at 710 Willow St. San Jose, CA, on Sunday October 18, 2020 at Noon.


View the online memorial for Ignatius Di Cristina

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Erickson Memorial Chapel
710 Willow Street
San Jose, CA 95125
4082955160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved