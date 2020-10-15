Ignatius Di Cristina
Nov. 20, 1931-Oct. 5, 2020
San Jose
Ignatius passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020, he was 88 years old. He leaves behind his son, Michael Di Cristina his partner Michelle, daughter Julee Dias her husband Benjamin, son Christopher Di Cristina, and grandchildren: Adam Karsner, Gina Di Cristina, Bianca Di Cristina and Randy Dias, Honorable mention to, Mark Keeth. Ignatius was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.
Memorial Service will be held at Lima Family Erickson located at 710 Willow St. San Jose, CA, on Sunday October 18, 2020 at Noon. View the online memorial for Ignatius Di Cristina