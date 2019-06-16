Ignatius J. "Bud" LoMonaco, Sr.

March 3, 1923 - June 12, 2019

Resident of San Jose, CA

Born in San Francisco to Santo and Mariana LoMonaco, from Sicily. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Happily Married for 68 years to Pauline LoMonaco. Preceded by his adoring sister Connie LoMonaco Zoria. Loving father to Michelle LoMonaco-O'Neal, Ignatius "Bud" LoMonaco JR., Michael LoMonaco, Janeen LoMonaco-Nasello and Paulette LoMonaco-Bavilacqua. Proud Grandfather "Papa" to Jennifer O'Neal, Jeff O'Neal, Giovanna Nasello, Michaela Nasello, Daniella Nasello, Antonia Bavilacqua and Dominic Bavilacqua. Adored Uncle to Maryann (Mazie) Zoria-Rodriguez and John Zoria. Dear Uncle and Honorary "Uncle Bud" to many.

Bud was a 1950's Founding Parishioner of St. John Vianney Church and School in San Jose. He was a celebrated WW II Army Veteran and Medic. Survivor of "D Day" on the Beaches of Normandy, France. Longtime member of Service Clubs he loved: Civic Club, Eagles, Lions, Optimist, SOS, IAHF, SIRS, and countless boards. 4th Generation Proprietor of LoMonaco's Jewelers. Bud was a Gifted, artistic entrepreneur loved by so many for his 60 year career. Bud ran his well-known Jewelry Store, along with his Wife & 5 children in San Jose.

His love of life and family, his kindness and gentle soul will never be forgotten. He was "1 in a Million", and The Gem of Our Life! His love of the ocean gave him many years with family and friends at the coast in Capitola, Puerto Vallarta and Sicily.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-ALAMEDA MISSION CHAPEL, 600 S. Second Street, San Jose, with Visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. Funeral Mass Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH, 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or to the Village Medical Auxiliary, 5000 Cribari Lane, San Jose, CA 95135.





