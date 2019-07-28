Mercury News Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lincoln Glen Manor Chapel
2671 Plummer Ave.
San Jose, CA
Ilene Hillam


1925 - 2019
Ilene Hillam Obituary
Ilene Hillam
May 9, 1925 – July 15, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Ilene passed away of natural causes at age 94. She is survived by her children, Jane (Rich) Uhl and Corbin (Jane) Hillam; grandchildren, Molly (Troy) German, Neil (Sarah Burton) Uhl, Annie (Frank) Rim, and Brad Hillam; great-grandaughters, Beatrix and Eleanor Rim.
Her family would like to express much gratitude to the entire staff at Lincoln Glen Manor for her wonderful care over the past nine years.
Family and Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Glen Manor Chapel, 2671 Plummer Ave., San Jose 95125.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019
