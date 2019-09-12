|
|
Imogene Bush Boles
Resident of Los Gatos
With deep sadness, the family of Imogene (Midge) Palmer Bush Boles announces her passing on June 5th, 2019 in Portland, Oregon at 94 years of age.
Born September 30, 1924 in Granada, Colorado, Imogene is predeceased by her first husband, Frank Bush, and her second husband, Delwin Boles. She leaves behind her four children: Nancy (John) Herpers, Judy (Roger) Hansen, Kathy (Bill) Fanning and David Bush; ten grandchildren: Laura Zeman, Janine Partovi , John Herpers, Jr., Jonathan Hansen, Michael Hansen, Billy Fanning, Tim Fanning, Jennifer Thomas, Nicole Bush and Joseph Bush; nine great grandchildren: Jack, Max, Sydney and Mary Imogene Partovi, Isabella and Evelyn Zeman, Roman Hansen, John and Henry Herpers; and many dear friends from all around the world.
Midge graduated from Berkeley's Armstrong Business School in 1944. During the war she worked at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where she met her husband Frank. They moved to Los Gatos in 1952. Midge volunteered at St. Lucy's Catholic School, she was a Beneficial Member of the Young Ladies Institute (YLI) and the Rose Marie Guild of the Sisters of the Holy Name in Los Gatos.
In 1975, upon the death of her husband Frank, she ran the Frank Bush Insurance Agency.
In 2000 she married Del Boles, her dear friend from their young days in Salinas, Ca. and at Berkeley.
Warmest and most heartfelt thanks are extended to family and professional caregivers during her last days. A private family burial will be held at Los Gatos Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos on September 28, 2019 at 10AM followed by a reception in the Hoffman Center of the Church. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019