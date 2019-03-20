|
Inez Barranti
Resident of Millbrae
Inez Emma Barranti, 87, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on March 14, 2019. Inez is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Barranti; her sons Ken, Craig (Nanette), Ray (Tracy); her grandchildren Brian (Hayley), Melissa (Elliott), Kevin, Kristen, Ray, great granddaughter Emma.
Services and Rosary will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, at Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae, CA. Contributions in memory of Inez may be made to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019