Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
Millbrae, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Barranti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Barranti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Inez Barranti Obituary
Inez Barranti
Resident of Millbrae
Inez Emma Barranti, 87, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on March 14, 2019. Inez is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Barranti; her sons Ken, Craig (Nanette), Ray (Tracy); her grandchildren Brian (Hayley), Melissa (Elliott), Kevin, Kristen, Ray, great granddaughter Emma.
Services and Rosary will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, at Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae, CA. Contributions in memory of Inez may be made to .


View the online memorial for Inez Barranti
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Highlands
Download Now