|
|
Inge Hickenbottom
June 10, 1931 - December 7, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Inge Hickenbottom passed away peacefully surrounded by family members. She was the beloved wife of Richard Hickenbottom, mother of Steven Hickenbottom, and grandmother of Casey (all deceased). Inge is survived by son Stanley Hickenbottom, daughter Carla Haakma; grandchildren Christina, Daniel, Angela, Jim, Dwayne, Cary, Robby and Curtis; and ten great grandchildren Rachel, Cassie, Kaitlyn, Aubrie, Zelda, Lily, Bryson, Joshua, Patrick and Landon. She is also survived by her sister, Gisela Niebuhr of Lincoln, Nebraska. Family and friends are invited to memorial service on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Darling Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel at 231 E. Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA. The viewing will be held at the chapel from 9:00-11:00 am and the burial to follow at the Los Gatos Memorial Cemetery. There will be a reception held for all family and friends at the Willow Glen Masonic Lodge at 2500 Masonic Drive in San Jose, CA at 2:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Inge Hickenbottom
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 12, 2019