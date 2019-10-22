|
|
Irene Beverly Pierce
Resident of San Bruno
Born in San Francisco, California on January 30, 1924, passed away peacefully at home on October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Pierce. Loving mother of Joyce (Ed) Dickinson of Georgetown, Texas and Janice (Ron) Shuck of Sonoma, California. Dear Grandmother of Bill Fanara of Santa Cruz, California and Tony Fanara of San Bruno, California. Great Grandmother of Pierce, Dominic, Gianna and Olivia Fanara.
Private committal at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma, California.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Pierce's memory may be made to , .
Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae
(650) 588-5116
www.chapelofthehighlands.com
