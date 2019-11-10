Mercury News Obituaries
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Vigil
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Christopher's Church
2278 Booksin Ave
San Jose, CA
Committal
Following Services
Santa Clara Mission Cemetery
490 Lincoln St
Santa Clara, CA
Irene Carbonaro


1930 - 2019
Irene Carbonaro Obituary
Irene Carbonaro
06/15/1930 ~ 10/26/2019
Resident of San Jose
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Irene Erminia (Campi) Carbonaro, age 89, entered eternal rest in her Willow Glen home.
Irene's passing was preceded by her parents Anselmo and Adelaide Campi, brothers Cam, Frank, and Jim, and sister Mary. Irene is survived by Joseph, her devoted husband of 67 years, and her children Daina, Mark, Judy (Tom), and Jane, her sister Virginia, grandson Erik, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13th at 5pm followed by vigil services at 6pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home, 1039 Lincoln Ave, San Jose.
A Memorial mass will be Thursday, November 14th at 10am at Saint Christopher's Church, 2278 Booksin Ave, San Jose. Committal will immediately follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, 490 Lincoln St, Santa Clara.
The family would appreciate donations to , Sacred Heart Community Service, Second Harvest Food Bank.
We invite all to visit and share memories at www.willowglenfuneralhome.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
