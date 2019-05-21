|
|
Irene Hardin
Resident of San Jose
Irene Alice Hardin, sadly lost her bout with cancer on May 18, 2019. She passed peacefully with family at her side. She was born October 9, 1933. A proud mother of 4, grandmother of 7 grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Lupe G. and 2 brothers, Ray C. and Tom C. Her daughter Dorothy Brooks, Stacey Booth and son Ross Brooks and son-in-law Paul Booth. Preceded by son John Brooks and husband Todd Hardin. She was a serious and devoted fan of the New York Yankees. She will be immensely missed, forever in our hearts and never forgotten. We love you.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 21, 2019