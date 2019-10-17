|
|
Irene J. Joch
Nov. 3, 1926 - Oct. 9, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Irene J. Joch, loving mother, age 92 of San Jose, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born in Winnipeg Manitoba Canada on November 3, 1926.
As a young woman, Irene started her working career at Hudson's Bay Company as an office worker and ended up working for more than 20 years at Sears, Roebuck and Company.
After getting married to her husband Anthony they moved from Canada to Oakland California then finally locating to San Jose California. Along with her working career, as a young mother, Irene was involved as a volunteer in her son's elementary and middle-school. As a grandmother she loved spending time and cooking for her two granddaughters.
Irene is survived by her son, daughter in-law, two granddaughters and loving relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2019