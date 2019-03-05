Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sinai Memorial Chapel - Peninsula-South Bay
777 Woodside Road
Redwood City, CA 94061
(650) 369-3636
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Home of Peace Cemetery
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Blanco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Blanco


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene M. Blanco Obituary
Irene M. Blanco
Sept. 29, 1942 - Mar. 2, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Irene Blanco, age 76, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 from colon cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Evan, and her brother, Henry. She is survived by her son, Emil, and daughter, Susan, along with her four beloved grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and lots of dear friends.
Born in Queens, New York, she attended Queens College and later Hebrew Union College in New York. She found her passion in Jewish Education and spent most of her work life as the Religious Education Director of North Shore Synagogue in Syosset, New York. As an educator, she positively influenced many lives, both children and adults. She was a devoted mother, an inventive cook and baker, and an avid reader. She loved music, art, dance, and terrible puns.
A graveside service will be held on March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Home of Peace Cemetery, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her honor.


View the online memorial for Irene M. Blanco
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sinai Memorial Chapel - Peninsula-South Bay
Download Now