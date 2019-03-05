Irene M. Blanco

Sept. 29, 1942 - Mar. 2, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Irene Blanco, age 76, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 from colon cancer. She is predeceased by her son, Evan, and her brother, Henry. She is survived by her son, Emil, and daughter, Susan, along with her four beloved grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, and lots of dear friends.

Born in Queens, New York, she attended Queens College and later Hebrew Union College in New York. She found her passion in Jewish Education and spent most of her work life as the Religious Education Director of North Shore Synagogue in Syosset, New York. As an educator, she positively influenced many lives, both children and adults. She was a devoted mother, an inventive cook and baker, and an avid reader. She loved music, art, dance, and terrible puns.

A graveside service will be held on March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Home of Peace Cemetery, San Jose.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her honor.





