|
|
Irene Olsen Crosby
Feb. 11, 1927- Feb. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Irene Olsen Crosby passed away on Thursday, February 14th at the age of 92. She lived a long life full of family, music, and travel.
She raised a fine family of six children and was understandably proud of her posterity. She is survived by five of her children, Colleen Crosby Sheldon (David) of Arvada, CO,Wilson Gardner Crosby (Tessie) of San Jose, CA, Candilyn Crosby Snow (Richard) of Prescott, AZ, Lynette Lindelof of Olympia WA, and Leanne Eleanor Lindelof (Wilfrid) of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Crosby Hill. She is also survived by three brothers, 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend memorial services, Friday February 22nd at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house, 1336 Cherry Ave., San Jose, CA. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.
View the online memorial for Irene Olsen Crosby
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2019