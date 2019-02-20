Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house
1336 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Olsen Crosby


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene Olsen Crosby Obituary
Irene Olsen Crosby
Feb. 11, 1927- Feb. 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Irene Olsen Crosby passed away on Thursday, February 14th at the age of 92. She lived a long life full of family, music, and travel.
She raised a fine family of six children and was understandably proud of her posterity. She is survived by five of her children, Colleen Crosby Sheldon (David) of Arvada, CO,Wilson Gardner Crosby (Tessie) of San Jose, CA, Candilyn Crosby Snow (Richard) of Prescott, AZ, Lynette Lindelof of Olympia WA, and Leanne Eleanor Lindelof (Wilfrid) of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Crosby Hill. She is also survived by three brothers, 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend memorial services, Friday February 22nd at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house, 1336 Cherry Ave., San Jose, CA. Burial to follow at Los Gatos Memorial Park.


View the online memorial for Irene Olsen Crosby
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now