|
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin's of Tours
San Jose, CA
Irene Tedesco


1924 - 2019
Irene Tedesco Obituary
Irene Tedesco
January 26, 1924 - November 29, 2019
San Jose
Our dear sweet Mom and Noni died peacefully in the home she lived in for 68 years at the age of 95.
She was preceded in death by our Dad, Nono and her husband of 47 years, "Hank" Tedesco. Irene will be missed by her devoted children Patty, Ron and Steve Tedesco (Karen Storey), grandchildren Jackie Rosinus (Ted) and Sam Tedesco (Leanne), two great grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Martin's of Tours, San Jose, CA with a reception to follow. Born to John and Josephine Picchetti, Irene grew up with her brothers and cousins at the Picchetti Ranch in Cupertino. The historical property is now part of the Mid-Peninsula Open Space District and in lieu of flowers the family invites you to make donations in Irene's name to Midpen, 330 Distel Circle, Los Altos, CA 94022-1404 or the .


View the online memorial for Irene Tedesco
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 12, 2019
