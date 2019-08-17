|
Irma Pereira
Sept. 4, 1938 - July 21, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Irma Torquati Pereira, 80, passed away on July 21, 2019, surrounded and comforted by her friends and loved ones. Irma was born in Pennsylvania, and grew up in Camden, New Jersey. Irma was employed and educated as a Hematology Student at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital: 1959-1962. Irma obtained her Bachelors Degree in Biology at Rutgers University, Camden, New Jersey: 1957-1960. Irma left this position to pursue her career at Stanford; she contacted Dr. William Creger (a specialist in the Hematology Department at Stanford University Medical Center) and mailed her resume to him. He invited Irma to interview and she was hired on the spot. Irma moved to California on a whim and accepted the job at Stanford University Medical Center-Clinical Laboratories in 1963. Irma became a Hematology Specialist, and was respected as an expert in her field not only at Stanford, but also with the Professional Society, American Society of Clinical Pathology, for whom she was invited to lecture throughout the United States for decades. For 49 years Irma consulted on many complicated cases, saving lives. Her life's work made a difference to her patients, professional colleagues, and students. While at Stanford, Irma trained new laboratory staff and students and PY2- PY4 Pathology Residents on the diagnosis of multiple medical conditions. She was a brilliant teacher and all new CLS Interns sat with her and trained during their Hematology Rotation, in addition to the CLS interns medical students, resident and interns. Stanford University Medical Students and Pathology Residents always sat with Irma at her microscope. Irma collaborated and published articles and a book with 2 Directors of Stanford Pathology. Irma loved her work and worked there for 49 years before she retired in 2012. Irma co-authored two Hematology Pathology books. Irma's hobby was raising and showing her German Shepherds at various dog shows throughout the Northern Pacific states. Her favorite dog and the love of her life was Trooper. Irma's generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Irma will be remembered with a smile on our faces, as she was a unique, brilliant, funny and warmhearted woman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to her favorite charity: will be greatly appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 17, 2019