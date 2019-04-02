|
Irma S. Gallardo
Mar 10, 1945 - Mar. 26, 2019
San Jose, CA
Born in Cuidad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, 2nd of 5 children. Overfelt's 1st class of 1963. She had an AA in Social Work and worked in Human Services with SCC for over 25 years. She was an active member of her community for over 40 years-participating in marches, clean ups, rallies, and council meetings. She was honored by the City of San Jose for her work with LUNA in 2016 as a co-founder. She enjoyed a nice meal, music, dancing, and being with family and friends. She had a positive outlook on life, despite health challenges. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her 4 children (Blancaestela, Grace, Alfredo Jr, and Juan), husband (Conrado), 2 son-in-laws, 2 daughter-in-laws, 11 grandchildren, 1 grandson-in-law, and 1 great-grandson.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 2, 2019