Irma Smiley

Nov. 23, 1926-June 22, 2019

Resident of San Jose

In 1924, a child named Irma was born to Ward and Dora Simmons in Utica, New York. She was a smart child, the daughter of the town banker... full of mischief and vigor. she had many animal friends, but also enjoyed hunting alongside her father in the woods. she loved driving fast thru the mountains, and excelled in school. she was soon married to an unlikely childhood friend, Gordon Smiley, and moved to Georgia to work and start a family... soon Lynda was born. the family moved to California for Gordon's job, and soon a small boy named David needed help and was adopted by Gordon and Irma. Irma was a great teacher and mother, and poured herself into caring for Lynda and David... no easy task! Thank you, Mom for your honesty, your love, care and countless sacrifices that made this family a special loving place to grow up and thrive.

Memorial service to be held at St Jude's Episcopal Church, 20920 McClellan Rd., Cupertino on Saturday, July 27th 2019 at 1pm.





