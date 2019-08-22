|
Irving Vierra Borges
Aug. 17, 1944 – Aug. 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Beloved husband to Madeline Borges for 53 years, loving father to Tina McBride (David) and Julie Rankin (John). Devoted grandfather to Sydney, Olivia, Peyton and Taryn.
Rosary, Sunday 8/25/2019 at 7 pm (visitation 5-9) at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N Winchester Blvd. Mass, Monday 8/26/2019 at 11 am at St. Clare Church, 941 Lexington St. in Santa Clara. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 22, 2019