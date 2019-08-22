Mercury News Obituaries
|
Services
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church
941 Lexington St
Santa Clara, CA
View Map
1944 - 2019
Irving Vierra Borges Obituary
Irving Vierra Borges
Aug. 17, 1944 – Aug. 17, 2019
Resident of Santa Clara
Beloved husband to Madeline Borges for 53 years, loving father to Tina McBride (David) and Julie Rankin (John). Devoted grandfather to Sydney, Olivia, Peyton and Taryn.
Rosary, Sunday 8/25/2019 at 7 pm (visitation 5-9) at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N Winchester Blvd. Mass, Monday 8/26/2019 at 11 am at St. Clare Church, 941 Lexington St. in Santa Clara. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 22, 2019
