Irwin Jacobson

Dec 26, 1929 - June 7, 2019

Cupertino

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Husband, and Pops. Dad passed away Friday morning (6/7/19) due to chronic heart failure at the age of 89. Irwin was married for 62 years to Laura Frances (Plummer). He is survived by Laura, his son Mark, his brother Stanley (Avis), and sister Shirley Behr (Herb). Irwin was born to Jacob and Rachel (Weinberg) and raised on the South Side of Chicago. Irwin earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from the IL Institute of Technology in '51 and went into the Navy as an officer where he held the rank of LTJG. He met Laura while stationed in Jacksonville, FL. After leaving the Navy, Irwin and Laura moved to the Bay Area as part of the Aerospace boom of the late '50s. Irwin worked at Lockheed for 38 years on the Polaris, Poseidon and Trident missile programs, he was a control systems expert. Irwin lived in Cupertino since '66. Irwin was a member of Temple Emanu-El of San Jose for over 50 years. For recreation Irwin loved to golf and read. Irwin was a big fan of the A's, Sharks, 49ers, Cubs and Bears. There will be a graveside service Noon Wednesday 6/12/19 at the Home of Peace Cemetery located within Oak Hill Memorial Park.





