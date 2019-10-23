Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
817 Almond Street
Yuba City, CA 95991
(530) 673-9542
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Fahrner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel Fahrner


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel Fahrner
Nov 13th, 1932 - Oct 19th, 2019
Yuba City
b11-13-32 to Frank & Theresa Montour in Kahnawake Canada as a member of the Mohawk Indian/Iroquois nation. The 3rd of 8 children w/ 6 sisters & 1 brother. She was 1 of about 3500 people worldwide that spoke native Mohawk/Kanienkéha. In the mid 50's she ventured to New York for work and then headed to CA. In '57 she married Frank Fahrner, moved to Los Gatos & raised 7 children. She is survived by her 7 children [Jack, Dan (Katie), Pat, Dianne Ryan, Dave, Tom & Matt.], 7 G-children [Emily, Abbey, Dana & Alec Ryan, Chris & Brian Florendo, Haley Fahrner], 1 GG-child Emil Florendo & 2 sisters, Josie & Darlene. Services Yuba City; [email protected]


View the online memorial for Isabel Fahrner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ullrey Memorial Chapel Inc.
Download Now