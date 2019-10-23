|
Isabel Fahrner
Nov 13th, 1932 - Oct 19th, 2019
Yuba City
b11-13-32 to Frank & Theresa Montour in Kahnawake Canada as a member of the Mohawk Indian/Iroquois nation. The 3rd of 8 children w/ 6 sisters & 1 brother. She was 1 of about 3500 people worldwide that spoke native Mohawk/Kanienkéha. In the mid 50's she ventured to New York for work and then headed to CA. In '57 she married Frank Fahrner, moved to Los Gatos & raised 7 children. She is survived by her 7 children [Jack, Dan (Katie), Pat, Dianne Ryan, Dave, Tom & Matt.], 7 G-children [Emily, Abbey, Dana & Alec Ryan, Chris & Brian Florendo, Haley Fahrner], 1 GG-child Emil Florendo & 2 sisters, Josie & Darlene. Services Yuba City; [email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019