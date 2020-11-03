1/1
Isabel Harrington
1925 - 2020
Isabel Harrington
July 7, 1925 - October 25, 2020
San Jose
Isabel Harrington, born Isabel Rodrigues in Gonzales, Texas passed away in her home of over 50 years next to her beloved husband, Patrick on October 25, 2020. She was 95 years old. Isabel is survived by her son, Mark Harrington and daughter, Lori Jasper and her grandchildren, Jacob, aged 16 and Julia aged 14. Isabel was one of twelve children. She has two younger surviving sisters, Pauline Clevenger and Emily Mills, both from San Antonio. Isabel's family moved from Gonzales to San Antonio when she was a teenager. After high school, Isabel joined the convent in San Antonio and attended Incarnate Word College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. After a career working as a nun and a nurse, Isabel decided to leave the convent and move to San Francisco. After a short time, she met her husband, Patrick and was married on April 25, 1965. Isabel and Patrick then moved to San Jose. Isabel was thoughtful, kind and generous to everyone she met. She will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary


View the online memorial for Isabel Harrington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
