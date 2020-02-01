|
|
Isabel "Betty" Esteban Salado
April 17, 1927- January 18, 2020
Mountain View, CA
Isabel"Betty" Esteban Salado, loving daughter of Julian and Maria Esteban from Salamanca, Spain was born in Sunnyvale, CA on April17, 1927 and passed peacefully at home and into heaven on January 18, 2020. Beloved mother of sons Al, Bob, Walter and daughter Carol. Betty's generous legacy carries on with ten grandsons and three granddaughters, eighteen great grandchildren as well as beloved sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces and nephews. She loved well especially her family which she enjoyed with all her soul. Betty was a quiet, unassuming woman who leaves an immense hole in our lives but our hearts are full of gratitude to be blessed by her life and example.
Please come join us in celebration of this wonderful life and the last of the Estebans in her generation.
TIME:Saturday, February 1 at 12:30
LOCATION; 466 N Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
Graveside Service To Follow across the street
Santa Clara Mission Catholic Cemetery
490 Lincoln Ave
Santa Clara
All are welcome to a celebration of life at 3:30pm (aprox. 2 miles away)
Mariani's Restaurant
2500 El Camino Real
Santa Clara
Paul Mayes
[email protected]
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 1, 2020