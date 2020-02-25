Mercury News Obituaries
Isaiah Juan Chagoya Pacheco


2004 - 2020
Isaiah Juan Chagoya Pacheco Obituary
Isaiah Juan Chagoya Pacheco
Resident of Santa Clara
Isaiah, age 15, born on November 8, 2004 and was called home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Those who were blessed to know Isaiah knew him to be a beautiful gentle soul that was loved by so many. We lost a shining light in our lives that day. Isaiah will truly be missed by all the lives that he touched. Isaiah lives on through his devoted parents Ruben and Ursula; loving brother Daniel and sister Aminah; girlfriend Samari; loving grandmother's; many aunts, uncles, cousins and Friends. Funeral services is schedule for March 1st at 1:00pm, at the Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary 466 N. Winchester Blvd. Santa Clara, Ca. 95050. Those who wish to participate in the last escorted ride for Isaiah are welcome to meet at 10:30am sharp. Services will resume at 1p.m.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 25, 2020
