Ivar Jones Sr.November 11, 1931 - July 9, 2020Cupertino, CAIvar Norman Jones Sr. born November 11, 1931 passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Ivar was a lifelong resident of California.He attended Mountain View High School where he lettered in football as a star running back which earned him the nickname "Choo Choo Jones". After graduation in 1949 Ivar enlisted in the Navy to serve our country during the Korean War. Upon his return he settled down in Cupertino, CA where he pursued his lifelong career in real estate (RV Jones Realtors) in Los Altos, CA. His other passions included spending time with his family, fishing, skiing, hunting, and the great outdoors.He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob and Phil, wife Sandra, and his step-son John Paul. He is survived by his children Ivy Applebaum, Kelly Curry, Ivar Jones Jr, Barbara Kaufman; grandchildren Kyle Norby, Matthew Curry, and many nieces and nephews.Ivar will be greatly missed by all who knew him.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sierra club in his honor.A celebration of Ivar's life will be held when it is safe to do so.