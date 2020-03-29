|
|
Ivo Monari
Resident of Santa Clara
Ivo passed away on March 14, 2020, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elia of 70 years. He was born in Fellicarolo, a remote village in the Italian Alps. Ivo served in the Italian army and survived two years in a German prison camp during WWII.
In 1948, he married Elia and they came to Washington D.C. in 1949 to work for the Italian Embassy. In 1950, Ivo, Elia and their infant daughter immigrated to San Jose where they raised their family. Ivo was a "meat technician" at DeLuxe Food Center the majority of his career.
He is survived by his children Cristina (Steve) and Stephen (Lynda); his five grandchildren, David, Paul, Liana, Christian, and Monica, and ten great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held, and at a later date the family will hold a Celebration of Life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020