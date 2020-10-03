Ivy (Maccree) HardmanMar. 15, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2020San JoseIt is with great sadness that the family of Ivy (Maccree) Hardman announces her passing on September 25, 2020.Ivy was born on March 15, 1926 in San Diego, CA; the fourth of seven children. She went into nurses training at the age of 17, after graduating early in the year of 1944. She received her R.N. And went on to receive her BA in 1955 at San Diego State College. She married Virgil Hardman in 1959. Since dec. 2011.She is survived by her brother Charlie Maccree of Chula Vista, Many nieces and nephews, Daughter Gloria (Jeff) Hamernick of San Jose, Son Mark Hardman, Grandsons Andrew, Chris, and Nick (Jocelyn) Hamernick, Great Grandson Casen Hamernick.Ivy worked as an RN 50 + years; her most memorable and last years working as a pediatric oncology nurse at kaiser Santa Teresa. She had a very special bond with all her young patients and their families. She planned and orchestrated fund raisers all year round - for her "Special Kids Fund." Huge Holiday parties every year were the highlight of every December. So many staff, family, friends, and volunteers helped make Ivy's parties and fund raisers such a success.She worked as a volunteer at the hospital after retiring. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in San Jose, and active in many of their activities and volunteer groups and celebrations.She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and neighbor's. They will miss her smiling face, her cookies, her jam, truffles and more.Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Ivy's life at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JW House of Santa Clara, or to St Jude Research Hospital.