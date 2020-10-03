1/2
Ivy (Maccree) Hardman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy (Maccree) Hardman
Mar. 15, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2020
San Jose

It is with great sadness that the family of Ivy (Maccree) Hardman announces her passing on September 25, 2020.
Ivy was born on March 15, 1926 in San Diego, CA; the fourth of seven children. She went into nurses training at the age of 17, after graduating early in the year of 1944. She received her R.N. And went on to receive her BA in 1955 at San Diego State College. She married Virgil Hardman in 1959. Since dec. 2011.
She is survived by her brother Charlie Maccree of Chula Vista, Many nieces and nephews, Daughter Gloria (Jeff) Hamernick of San Jose, Son Mark Hardman, Grandsons Andrew, Chris, and Nick (Jocelyn) Hamernick, Great Grandson Casen Hamernick.
Ivy worked as an RN 50 + years; her most memorable and last years working as a pediatric oncology nurse at kaiser Santa Teresa. She had a very special bond with all her young patients and their families. She planned and orchestrated fund raisers all year round - for her "Special Kids Fund." Huge Holiday parties every year were the highlight of every December. So many staff, family, friends, and volunteers helped make Ivy's parties and fund raisers such a success.
She worked as a volunteer at the hospital after retiring. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Holy Spirit Church in San Jose, and active in many of their activities and volunteer groups and celebrations.
She will be sadly missed by her family, friends, and neighbor's. They will miss her smiling face, her cookies, her jam, truffles and more.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Ivy's life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JW House of Santa Clara, or to St Jude Research Hospital.


View the online memorial for Ivy (Maccree) Hardman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved