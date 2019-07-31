Mercury News Obituaries
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Palo Alto Buddhist Temple
2751 Louis Road
Palo Alto, CA
View Map
Iwao (Ed) Kada


1938 - 2019
Iwao (Ed) Kada Obituary
Iwao (Ed) Kada
June 20, 1938 – July 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Born in Fresno. Entered peacefully into rest at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Hisako for 55 years. Beloved father of Cynthia Kada (Keith Comerford), Judith Kada-Avery (Christopher Avery), and Patricia Kada. Cherished grandfather of Maya Hisako Avery.
Memorial service to be held 11 am Sunday, August 11, at Palo Alto Buddhist Temple 2751 Louis Road, Palo Alto.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019
