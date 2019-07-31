|
|
Iwao (Ed) Kada
June 20, 1938 – July 19, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
Born in Fresno. Entered peacefully into rest at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Hisako for 55 years. Beloved father of Cynthia Kada (Keith Comerford), Judith Kada-Avery (Christopher Avery), and Patricia Kada. Cherished grandfather of Maya Hisako Avery.
Memorial service to be held 11 am Sunday, August 11, at Palo Alto Buddhist Temple 2751 Louis Road, Palo Alto.
View the online memorial for Iwao (Ed) Kada
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 31, 2019