Iwao Nakao

July 6, 1926 - April 25, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

Iwao Nakao passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2019. Iwao was born in Ogden, Utah to Iwagusu and Hana Nakao. He spent his early years in Utah, where his father was employed by the railroad. In 1932, Iwao's father moved the family back to his native Japan.

In 1939, Iwao and his younger brother were placed on a cargo ship without an accompanying adult, to return to the United States to rejoin their parents, who had already returned to the U.S. When World War II broke out, Iwao and his family were sent to a concentration camp in Poston, Arizona. After release from camp in 1945, Iwao enlisted in the Army. Iwao was assigned to the Military Intelligence Service (MIS)-Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC) as part of the U.S. Occupation Forces. Iwao retired from the US Army in 1954, as a staff sergeant.

While stationed in Hokkaido, Japan, he met Kyoko Ito. They were married on March 3, 1951. Upon returning to the U.S., Iwao and Kyoko settled in Santa Clara County.

Iwao retired as a gardener in 1991. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, gardening, crossword puzzles and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Oakland A's. He enjoyed volunteering at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple, where he made many wonderful friends.

Iwao is survived by his loving wife, Kyoko and his four children, Janice (Steven) Doi of San Jose, Sandra (Herbert) Anderson of Novato, and Clifford (Carolyn) Nakao of Pleasanton. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Martha (Keith) Onishi of Portland, OR. Iwao adored his six grandchildren, Melissa, Allison, Michael, Jeffrey, Christina and Christopher and his two great-grandchildren, Miya and Xochi.

Iwao will be greatly missed by his family and friends and fondly remembered as a kind, generous and loving person.

Pursuant to his wishes, private services have been held.





