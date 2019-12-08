|
|
Jack Arthur Trageser
April 23, 1935 - December 2, 2019
San Jose
Jack Arthur Trageser will be remembered for putting God and his family first, for his remarkable memory, and for his sense of humor. Lillian, his wife of 61 years, treasures the never-ending surprises that brought them both much joy.
Jack leaves behind a wife, three children, two daughters-in-law, three grandchildren, and a brother, all of whom surrounded him at his home as he entered eternity with his savior Jesus. Their sadness to lose him is eclipsed by a rejoicing knowledge of where he is now.
How's this for a full life? Jack graduated from Cal Poly Pomona, worked as a pioneering software engineer for TRW Space Systems to help win the Cold War, and taught scuba diving lessons. He chaired the board for his local YMCA, officiated youth baseball, football, and volleyball in San Jose for three decades, and cruised the oceans as a Coast Guard cadet. He even raised his own snails to make escargot and brewed his own beer long before it became trendy.
His advice to everyone was this: live a half-step below your means and tell your family that you love them often. You will never regret either.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at Valley Church in Cupertino.
View the online memorial for Jack Arthur Trageser
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019