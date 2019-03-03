Jack Gilbert Stewart

Sept 23, 1925 - Jan 23, 2019

Santa Clara

Jack passed on January 23, 2019 in Santa Clara with his family at his side. He was born in San Jose, CA and served in the Coast Guard during World War II.

After the war, he attended San Jose Tech and later found work at Coast Counties Electric, PG&E and finally, in 1950, at the City of Santa Clara Electric Department where he worked for 37 years. He was a Lineman, a Line Crew Foreman, a Field Foreman and the liaison for the City with third party contractors.

He was a resident of Santa Clara from 1950 until his passing. Jack was a leader for the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4H. He was also active in the Senior Hiking Group and the Sizzling Seniors.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Marion (Plumb) Stewart. He is survived by his four children, Chris Stewart, Tim Stewart, Merrill Olinger and Martha Stewart, 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 8 at Mariani's Restaurant at 2500 El Camino Real in Santa Clara from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. All are invited to attend.





