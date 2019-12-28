Mercury News Obituaries
|
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park
300 Curtner Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 297-2447
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Funeral Home, Drawing Room Chapel
300 Curtner Ave.
San Jose, CA
Resources
Jack Hill


1931 - 2019
Jack Hill Obituary
Jack Hill
Resident of San Jose
Jack B. Hill passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 25th, 2019 at the age of 88 in San Jose, CA. Jack was born in 1931 and raised in Clarkston, Washington where he grew up with his beloved family. Jack entered the Navy during the Korean War and served for 4 years as an aviation ordinance man aboard the USS Princeton and USS Oriskany aircraft carriers. He moved to the Bay Area where he worked for Pacific, Gas and Electric for 35 years. There he met his wife Kathy to whom he was married for 52 years.
He served as a union member and rep of the IBEW Local 1245 for many years working on several negotiating committees. An avid lover of the outdoors, Jack loved to tell tales of his pheasant hunting with his beloved bird dogs. After retiring at 55, Jack advocated for other seniors on PG&E negotiating committees, the Congress of CA Seniors, the Council on Aging, and was a member of the SIRS 38. Having raised two daughters and been father figure to many, Jack looked after his grandchildren and a slew of neighborhood kids and friends who all looked up to him and felt his warmth and generosity. Jack had lifelong friends and continually made new friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mildred, father Clarence, sisters Dorothy, Lora Jeane, and Doris, and brothers Meryl and Claude. He is survived by his wife Kathy, and daughters Kim, Jody, and Jill, 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held Jan. 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Funeral Home, Drawing Room Chapel, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose. Jack will be buried with his family in Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston, WA.


View the online memorial for Jack Hill
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Print Obituary
