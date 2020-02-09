|
Jack Irving Lowe III
May 29, 1931 - Jan. 22, 2020
Former resident of San Jose
Peacefully passed away in Mesa, Arizona. Born to Jack and Mabel (McArthur) Lowe in Los Angeles, Jack Irving earned the rank of Staff Sergeant First Class as an Electronic Technical Engineer in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Post Air Force, Jack played football and met his future wife, Pauline, while attending Sierra College. He also attended San Jose State University, and San Jose City College.
After college, Jack worked as an Electronic Quality Assurance Engineer/Manager for Lockheed Aerospace. This job took Jack and family around the country, finally settling in Albuquerque. He then retired from Lockheed and worked for Gulton Industries for several years, before returning to San Jose, California to work for a small startup in Silicon Valley. Upon his final retirement from the workforce, he and Pauline followed family back to Las Cruces, New Mexico and eventually to Phoenix.
Jack was a gifted athlete and excelled at many sports. He was also a well read and avid reader, music lover, a good dancer, and artist. He played the trumpet in the Southern Pacific Railroad Band with his father, a professional musician. He missed his calling as a drummer for Jack was a natural. He was truly a jack of all trades.
Jack was a Master Mason at a very young age. He was involved in his children's activities in San Jose and Richardson, Texas as Boy Scout Leader, Little League, Softball and Basketball Coach and Manager, and President of the PTA. He cared deeply for his family and was a responsible provider.
Above all, Jack was known as a kind and gentle man with a good heart. He will always be remembered for his deep empathy and compassion for others, be it human or animal. May his kind soul be at rest, and be reunited with his best friend Earl, and beloved dog, Cubby.
Interment will be at the Veterans National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, May 29th at 10:30 am. Jack leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Pauline, children; Kathleen (Robert) Harmon, Jack Allen (Karen), Lori Shelton, Robert, Julie (Orlando Sanchez) Lowe-Sanchez, and grandson Michael Lowe whom he and Pauline helped raise, 7 more grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 9, 2020