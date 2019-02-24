Jack J. Barcelona

July 7, 1924 - February 14, 2019

Resident of Mountain View

Jack passed away peacefully on Valentine's Day at the age of 94, with his wife of 74 years and children at his side, after a long battle with neurodegenerative disease.

Jack was born in San Jose, CA to Russell and Elsie Barcelona, graduated San Jose High School, and served briefly in the military during WWII before returning to San Jose to complete studies at SJSU. He taught elementary school classes for a short time, was an inspector for the City of Mountain View, formed and operated his own pool business, JARUCA and then began and ended his long career in pipeline construction under the name Bar-Con, Inc., which he successfully retired from over 35 years ago. He was a big sports enthusiast and an avid golfer. He built his own court and enjoyed years of racquetball, as well as bowling and fishing.

In 1944, Jack married the love of his life Mary Vitale. Together in 1956, they built and lived in the family home in Mountain View, where they raised their three children. Truly a 'jack of all trades', Jack not only built the family home, he built a grand vacation home in South Lake Tahoe, and then turned his expertise into acquiring a rare piece of land in Mountain View that eventually turned into family homes for his children and grandchildren. Barcelona Court in Mountain View, CA will forever live on as Jack's legacy to his family.

Jack is survived by his loving wife Mary, his son Russel (Susan), his daughter Cathleen Briones (Michael), his 8 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his oldest son Jack S. Barcelona, his sister Lillian and his parents.

The family will extend an invitation for a Celebration of Life event, to be held at a future date.





