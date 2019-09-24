Mercury News Obituaries
|
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
Jack M. Pope


1931 - 2019
Jack M. Pope Obituary
Jack M. Pope
February 28, 1931 – September 20, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Jack was born in Waco, Texas, and was the only child of Louise Hill and Maurice Valentine Pope. He moved throughout the South, but eventually settled in Arkansas where he graduated from Camden High in 1948. He immediately enlisted in the Navy, during the Korean War, and served for four years as a radio operator aboard naval aircraft. This job experience funneled Jack into receiving his college degree in Electronics Engineering from San Jose State University.
While in the Navy in California he met and married his sweetheart, Marguerite when she was just 19 years old. They moved to Saratoga and started a family where they raised three children, Roxanne, Rick and Jacqui.
Jack greatly enjoyed his family, as well as his professional challenges. He worked for NASA at Moffett Field as an aviation engineer until his retirement from government service at the age of 49. At this juncture he pursued his life's passion, teaching electronics to college students. He cared about shaping the minds of his students, and was identified by the student body as "the demanding teacher". He eventually retired from West Valley College and San Jose City College after nearly 20 years of service.
His interests outside of family and work were golf, tennis and a passionate love for music and art. In his later years he was preoccupied with old time movies and his constant pursuit of learning through the internet.
Jack was predeceased by Marguerite, his wife and soulmate of 57 years. He is survived by all his children, grand and great grand children. He will be missed greatly but remembered always.
His interment shall be at Los Gatos Memorial Park located at 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Road, San Jose, CA on September 25, 2019 at 3 p.m..


View the online memorial for Jack M. Pope
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 24, 2019
