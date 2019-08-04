|
Jack Matsuda
Resident of San Jose
Jack passed away peacefully at Cedar Creek Alzheimer's & Dementia Care Center on June 10, 2019 at the age of 95. Jack was born on June 1, 1924 in Maui, Hawaii. Jack graduated from Maui High School in 1941 then moved to Honolulu. From 1946 to 1948, Jack served in the US Army where he was posted in Europe. In 1954, Jack moved from Hawaii to Gardena, California and soon went into business – T&M Wholesalers – with his sister and brother-in-law, Toshi and Tom Tsukamoto. In 1958, Jack moved to San Jose to expand the business and, thereafter, T&M Wholesalers became based out of San Jose. Jack was active in the community through his profession as a nurseryman and his association with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). After selling his business, Jack enjoyed staying busy and continued to work at Kawahara Nursery in Morgan Hill though his retirement in 1995.
In 1984, Jack married Jean and became a step-dad to Ross, Gregg, and Sho. Jack loved to grow vegetables which he shared with family and friends, travel, and enjoy visits with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th Street, San Jose, CA 95112. Hawaiian attire is welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019