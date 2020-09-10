Jack Michael SolorioJune 26, 1951 ~ August 27, 2020Resident of San JoseWith heavy hearts and great sadness, we announce the passing of Jack Solorio. Jack had been battling cancer for the past year and peacefully passed away on August 27, 2020 with his family by his side.Jack was born in Santa Maria, CA on June 26, 1951 to his proud parents, Louis and Petra Solorio. At the age of 10, he moved to West San Jose. He graduated from Prospect High School in Saratoga, CA.After high school, Jack proudly served 24 years in the United States Army, serving three tours and was honorably discharged holding the rank of Master Sergeant.Jack was truly a "Jack of all trades"; however his passion was serving his community. Jack started a career as a Sheriff's Correctional Officer Cadet in January 2000. Jack became a Deputy Sheriff in July 2001. During his career, Jack received numerous letters of appreciation expressing gratitude for his service and professionalism in representing the Sheriff's Office.Jack was deeply proud of his service in the military and Sheriff's office; however, the one thing he was more proud of was his family. Jack ceased every opportunity to spend time with his family. If it was coaching his girls' soccer teams, spending time in Santa Cruz on a Friday night, or taking a family road trip; Jack was there. Of course, no one can ever forget Jack's epic family tri-tip BBQ's!Jack is survived by his mother, Petra; his wife, Bonnie; three daughters, Sonya, Jody, and Kristen; three sisters, Anna, Loretta, and Yvonne; 1 brother, Randy; 8 grandchildren; Breanna, Tierra, Kayla, LJ, Kylie, Lauralynn, Elliott, and Emmery; and two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Brody.Jack will truly be missed; however, the memories of this great man will forever live in each of our hearts. Rest in peace, Jack Solorio. You are loved by all!