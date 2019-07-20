Jack N. Batinich

Nov. 13, 1943 - Jul. 11, 2019

Resident of San Jose

Jack Nicholas Batinich, a native of Willow Glen, has joined his loving wife Fran in heaven. Beloved father of sons Rudy of Willow Glen and Jack Jr. (Tia) of Denver, Colorado. Loving Grandfather of Jamison, Chase and Sheridan. Jack is survived by his sister Kaye (John) Felicich of Willow Glen, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. All of us will miss his sense of humor, lovable teasing and laughter.

Born in Willow Glen to parents Nick and Anka Batinich. Jack grew up on his parent's cherry ranch. He attended Willow Glen Elementary and graduated from Willow Glen High School class of '62. Served in the CA National Guard and met the love of his life Fran. Jack and Fran married in 1966 and were married for 43 years until her untimely passing. They raised two fine sons and for many years you'd find Jack & Fran cheering them on from the WGHS stands.

Jack was patriarch of "Batinich & Sons Masonry." Who's work you'll find throughout the Peninsula. Rudy & Jack Jr. will carry on his legacy. Jack was also a member of many local organizations including the Bricklayers Union, Am-Slav, Elks Lodge no. 522 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #8.

Jack will be remembered as a generous friend, loving father, proud grandfather, and a wonderful uncle that was a little bit country with the swagger of John Wayne.

The family would like to thank Jack's friends for all of their support especially - Jim Kemmer and Joanie Warwick.

Viewing in Room E, Thursday, July 25 1-5pm. Rosary at 7pm in Chapel of the Oaks. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 26 at 10am at Saint Mary of Assumption Croatian Mission. Followed by interment at Oak Hill, where he will be laid to rest with his beloved Fran. In honor of Jack's giving spirit- in lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital or a children's .





View the online memorial for Jack N. Batinich Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 20, 2019