|
|
Jack Spinler
Jan 11, 1929 - Aug 5, 2019
Campbell, CA
Jack was born in Bronx, NY and passed away surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Theresa Spinler. Jack joined the Navy and was stationed at Moffet Field where he met Theresa at a USO dance. Married in 1952, they had 4 daughters (Kathy, Karen, Karleen, and Karol), 2 sons-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. After his Navy enlistment he joined SJFD, retired in 1985 from Fire Station 1. They loved opera, arts, travel, volunteer work and dancing. Santa Cruz was their favorite destination.
In lieu of flowers Jack would appreciate a donation to NARF Animal Rescue www.narfrescue.org
Celebration of Life: Lima Mortuary and Cedar Lawn Cemetery, 48800 Warm Springs Blvd. Fremont, CA and conclude at San Jose Fire Museum 201 N Market St., San Jose
Visitation: Aug. 16, 3p-9p and Aug 17, 9a-11a. Lima Mortuary and Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
Aug. 17, 11a-11:30a Sharing of Family and Friends, 11:30a-12p Gravesite Committal Service. Lima Mortuary and Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Aug. 17, 1pm +. Memorial/Reception San Jose Fire Museum
View the online memorial for Jack Spinler
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 13, 2019