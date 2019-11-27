|
Jack Warren
Jan. 12, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2019
Sequim WA
Jack Warren, age 94, passed away peacefully November 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Warren. Survived by his son Jack (Vinnie) Warren II and daughter Cynthia (Nathan) Tyler. Grandchildren Kristy (Chris) Mickey and Jennifer (Gary) Valencia and 5 great grandchildren.
Jack was an only child born in Sacramento, CA. He was raised and schooled in Parker, AZ. He was drafted in 1943 and served in the 155th Regimental Combat Unit making landings in New Guinea, Halmahera and Philippines and earned a Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon completing his service in the Army, he returned to the states and met his wife (Ethel) and married in 1948. Jack was in the masonry business for 32 years and raised his family in Campbell, CA. Jack was a Past Master Mason and Shriner. As a Shriner clown, "Jacky the Clown", brought smiles and happiness to many children in parades and hospitals. After retirement he and his wife of 48 years traveled the world. He was a 56-year season ticket holder to the San Francisco 49ers and a first night season ticket holder to the San Jose Sharks.
Jack can best be remembered by his natural good humor and the ability to touch the hearts of those around him. His good nature afforded him so may friends over a lifetime that spanned over 94 years. During these last few years, after moving to Sequim, WA, his dementia, robbed him of the ability to reach out to friends. He will be remembered as a man that gave of himself, to his country, his family, his fraternal organizations and his friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Los Gatos Masonic Center, 131 East Main Street, Los Gatos on Sunday, December 1st at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to .
