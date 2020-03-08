|
|
Jackie Baker
Feb. 8, 1946 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Jackie passed away at her home with her family, after a long illness. She was born in Niagara Falls, New York, daughter of Peggy and Charles Baker. She was an independent free spirit who loved to laugh, dance, cook, bake, and marathon grocery shop. She happily provided her famous Auntie Taxi services in taking kids to school. Gathering with her family around the table hearing about everyone's day was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends near and far.
Jackie is survived by her brother Michael and his family, Mary Pat, Danny, and Megan; her sister Kim and her children, Nicki, Elizabeth, and Seth; as well as her sister Pat Simpson Judd (Dave) in Florida. She enjoyed the humor of multiple cousins in Florida, Maine, and Nebraska.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14th at 2:00p.m, at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform a random act of kindness or reach out to someone who is ill because we know Jackie is dancing again.
View the online memorial for Jackie Baker
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020