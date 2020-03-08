Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
1315 Hollenbeck Ave.
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
408-736-1315

Jackie Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Baker Obituary
Jackie Baker
Feb. 8, 1946 - Feb. 28, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Jackie passed away at her home with her family, after a long illness. She was born in Niagara Falls, New York, daughter of Peggy and Charles Baker. She was an independent free spirit who loved to laugh, dance, cook, bake, and marathon grocery shop. She happily provided her famous Auntie Taxi services in taking kids to school. Gathering with her family around the table hearing about everyone's day was her favorite thing to do. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends near and far.
Jackie is survived by her brother Michael and his family, Mary Pat, Danny, and Megan; her sister Kim and her children, Nicki, Elizabeth, and Seth; as well as her sister Pat Simpson Judd (Dave) in Florida. She enjoyed the humor of multiple cousins in Florida, Maine, and Nebraska.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 14th at 2:00p.m, at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Avenue, Sunnyvale.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please perform a random act of kindness or reach out to someone who is ill because we know Jackie is dancing again.


View the online memorial for Jackie Baker
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lima & Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -