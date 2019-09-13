Home

Jackie Fazzio

Jackie Fazzio
Jun.1,1946-Augs 23, 2019
Jackie passed away peacefully in Her sleep Augs 23rd In San Jose. Jackie is survived by Her loving Husband Joe Fazzio and Sons Joseph and Mark Fazzio and daughter-in-law Tracy Fazzio and grandson Nico Joseph Fazzio and many families and friends. Jackie loved everyone unconditionally, Jackie's spirit will be missed but will be carried on by all who knew Her. Donations may made in Jackie's name to Hospice of the Valley.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 13, 2019
