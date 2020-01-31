|
|
Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M.
May 28, 1927 - January 2, 2020
San Jose
Douglas was born in Visalia, California. Son of Iola and Glen Wood. He passed away in the early hours of January 2, 2020 after a long two year battle with Leukemia (A.L.L.). After honorably serving in the U.S. Navy, World War II he graduated from U.C. Berkley and U.C. Davis in the 4th graduating class of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctorate Degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1955. Douglas loved the practice of medicine. We will all miss his stories and sense of humor. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf and bocce ball with friends, Peninsula Veterinary Assoc. & S.I.R.S. Doug and his wife Betty enjoyed many years of travel and visits to the ocean. Douglas is survived by his loving wife Betty and Daughters Suzanne (Peter) Donna (Paul) Stepdaughters Debra (Steve) Dena (Larry) Darci (Greg), eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Wife Margaret, Sister Patricia, Daughter Janet and his Parents. Please join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on February 5, 2020 at 2pm at the Episcopal Church of Almaden 6581 Camden Ave San Jose CA 95120. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. A special thank you for the support of Family, Friends and wonderful healthcare providers especially RR, Rock, Kaiser SJ, Life Springs Hospice. Private Interment at Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, Seaside California.
Donations may be made to U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Cancer Research, and Paralyzed Veterans, E.C.A. or .
View the online memorial for Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020