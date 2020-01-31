Home

POWERED BY

Services
Almaden Valley United Church
6581 Camden Ave
San Jose, CA 95120
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of Almaden
6581 Camden Ave
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackson Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M.


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M. Obituary
Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M.
May 28, 1927 - January 2, 2020
San Jose
Douglas was born in Visalia, California. Son of Iola and Glen Wood. He passed away in the early hours of January 2, 2020 after a long two year battle with Leukemia (A.L.L.). After honorably serving in the U.S. Navy, World War II he graduated from U.C. Berkley and U.C. Davis in the 4th graduating class of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctorate Degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1955. Douglas loved the practice of medicine. We will all miss his stories and sense of humor. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf and bocce ball with friends, Peninsula Veterinary Assoc. & S.I.R.S. Doug and his wife Betty enjoyed many years of travel and visits to the ocean. Douglas is survived by his loving wife Betty and Daughters Suzanne (Peter) Donna (Paul) Stepdaughters Debra (Steve) Dena (Larry) Darci (Greg), eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his Wife Margaret, Sister Patricia, Daughter Janet and his Parents. Please join us in a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on February 5, 2020 at 2pm at the Episcopal Church of Almaden 6581 Camden Ave San Jose CA 95120. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. A special thank you for the support of Family, Friends and wonderful healthcare providers especially RR, Rock, Kaiser SJ, Life Springs Hospice. Private Interment at Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, Seaside California.
Donations may be made to U.C. Davis School of Veterinary Medicine Cancer Research, and Paralyzed Veterans, E.C.A. or .


View the online memorial for Jackson Douglas Wood D.V.M.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -