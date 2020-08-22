Jacqueline Claire Noonan
December 19, 1946 - August 15, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Jacqueline Claire Noonan, age 73, of San Jose, died peacefully at home on August 15, 2020, fighting multiple myeloma cancer. Jacqueline was known for her visual aptitude, attention to details, wholehearted concern for other's wellbeing, creativity as a mother, grandmother, and homemaker, extravagant gift giving and her passion to offer generous and delicious hospitality.
Born in White Plains, New York, Jacqueline Claire (nee Amody) graduated from Westchester Community College, in Valhalla, NY, and worked as a dietician for the City of New York Board of Education and St. Joseph's Hospital, Yonkers, NY. Jacqueline and Joe raised their family in Elmhurst, Il, where she was an enthusiastic scout leader, community activist, and PTA President. After moving to California in 1987, she held the official title "Office Mother" at Dr. Andrew and Jane Wu's Center for TCM in Cupertino for over 25 years. Jacqueline was an avid gardener with an eye for color, but it was her love in action sown into people's lives that grew into many deep, meaningful, and true friendships lasting decades.
Jacqueline and Joe celebrated their 50-year Wedding Anniversary in July. She is survived by her husband Joseph F. Noonan and son Joseph T. Noonan of San Jose; her daughter Jennifer Smoker, son-in-law Lonnie Smoker, and beloved grandson Isaac Smoker of Washington DC, 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 3 grand nieces, 4 grand nephews and 2 siblings.
Memorial Service is Thursday, August 27th at 10:30 am in Sunnyvale and virtually. Please contact the family for details. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or themmrf.org
. View the online memorial for Jacqueline Claire Noonan