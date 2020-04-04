|
|
Jacqueline Flood Truesdale Heydeman
Mountain View
Jacqueline was born November 20, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Flood of Brentwood, CA. where she spent a happy childhood. She was graduated in 1949 from Marymount High School, Los Angeles CA. and attended Wright McMahon Secretarial School. After completing her education, she was employed at Warner Brothers Studio's until she met and married John Dickinson Truesdale in 1952. In the year 1956 the couple relocated to Palo Alto, CA. There they raised four children, Julia, John Jr., James and Michael. After their children were living on their own Jacqueline went to work at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space as a Contract Administrator. Jacqueline was widowed in 1982 and often would be known to say, "I thought my life was over". But this was not to be the case as in 1984, while working at Lockheed, she met John Heydeman and her second life began. She and John married and lived in Mountain View for 37 years together. There they raised John's son John Nicholas Heydeman. After her retirement from Lockheed Jacqueline spent her days shared by her husband John, enjoying her family, feeding the birds and squirrels, growing orchids and her lifelong passion of working the daily crossword puzzle. She rests in peace at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA. and is survived by her husband John Heydeman, her brother Fr. Augustine Flood, O.S.B., her children, Julia Keady Morris and her husband Michael Morris, John Dickinson Truesdale Jr., James Flood Truesdale and his husband Rogelio llerenas Ontiveros, and John Nicholas Heydeman and his wife Shannon Hunt Heydeman. She was predeceased in death by her son Michael Alexander Truesdale in 2019. In addition, she leaves the world with seven Grandchildren, and six Great Grandchildren.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 4, 2020