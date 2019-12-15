|
|
Jacqueline Masso
Sept. 15, 1930 - Dec. 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jackie Masso, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 7th of December. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Union City, New Jersey, Jackie married and moved to California in 1953 where she and her husband Pat raised their 3 children. Jackie found her passion after a horrific car crash and became a Victim Advocate and the President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Santa Clara County Chapter, where she and Pat touched the hearts and lives of countless victims and offenders alike.
Jackie found great joy spending time with her family and she is lovingly survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her younger brother. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband and older brother.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019