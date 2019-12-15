Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Masso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Masso


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Masso Obituary
Jacqueline Masso
Sept. 15, 1930 - Dec. 7, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Jackie Masso, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday the 7th of December. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Union City, New Jersey, Jackie married and moved to California in 1953 where she and her husband Pat raised their 3 children. Jackie found her passion after a horrific car crash and became a Victim Advocate and the President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Santa Clara County Chapter, where she and Pat touched the hearts and lives of countless victims and offenders alike.
Jackie found great joy spending time with her family and she is lovingly survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her younger brother. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband and older brother.


View the online memorial for Jacqueline Masso
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -